Kuwait’s new CG expresses his country’s desire to develop ties with Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulates Othman Dawoud on the occasion of his assumption of the post of Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani wished Dawoud success in his mission to promote friendly relations between the Kurdistan Region and the State of Kuwait.

The Consul General of Kuwait expressed his pleasure in assuming his duties in the Kurdistan Region and expressed his country's desire to develop comprehensive relations between the two countries.

In late July, Prime Minister Barzani received the outgoing Kuwaiti Consul General to Erbil, Omar al-Kandari. During that meeting, the Prime Minister referred to the bonds of friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the State of Kuwait and praised the efforts made by the Kuwaiti Consul General during his tenure to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait.

In October 2020, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the state of Kuwait to extend his condolences on the death of Kuwait’s former emir and to discuss bilateral relations between the gulf country and the autonomous Kurdish region, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Presidency.

Kuwait has maintained a consulate general in the Kurdistan Region’s capital of Erbil since 2015. Kuwait has substantial economic investments in the Kurdish region, which amounted to over $2 billion in 2017. Politically, Kuwait is interested in establishing close relations with Kurdistan Region.