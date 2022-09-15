New Pediatric Department opened in Akre Hospital: WHO

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Directorate of Health in Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Wednesday inaugurated a new Pediatric Department in Akre Hospital, the WHO said in a press release.

The hospital will be the only facility in the city to offer specialized services to children and newborns.

“The new unit will provide the population of Akre with support to address the increasing needs for neonatal and pediatric health care services in Akre and surrounding districts, including Bardarash, which is home to 3500 Syrian refugees,” WHO said.

“The establishment of this department will not only provide service to newborns and children among the population of Akre and refugees but will also provide a model for the transition from humanitarian response to the development through building resilience in the health system," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq said.

The new department comprises 28 beds equipped with emergency care supplies and medical equipment and supplies, enabling the hospital to provide intensive care treatment to newborns and children.

Moreover, the WHO said advanced training sessions to enhance the technical capacity of the health workers assigned to the department in close collaboration between WHO, the Directorate of Health in Duhok, and AISPO will continue.

The establishment of the new department in Akre was funded through a partnership with the US State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and through technical collaboration with AISPO.