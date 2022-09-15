PM Barzani lays foundation stone for Khalifan-Spelik strategic road

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone for Khalifan-Spelik’s strategic road project on Thursday.

“Proud to be here today to lay the foundation stone for the Khalifan-Spelik strategic road project, which is part of the KRG program to develop the roads all over the Kurdistan Region,” said Barzani at the official ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the project.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the officials of Soran Independent Administration and its people for this achievement. He pointed out that “the achievements of Soran Independent Administration are notable.”

He also thanked the Kavin Group, the project’s implementing party. He praised the group’s history and reputation for implementing many vital projects on time and with high quality in the past.

“I ask the citizens of the Kurdistan Region to follow the traffic rules and regulations,” Barzani advised. “Driving faster and ignoring traffic rules doesn’t mean achieving the goal faster; unfortunately, it only leads to accidents and causes casualties, so please drive carefully and follow the traffic signs.”

“In the program of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet, we focused on building roads which are a vital part of the Kurdistan Region’s infrastructure. Therefore, more strategic road projects are yet to come,” he added.

Barzani praised the people of the Soran area for their “notable sacrifices” throughout the region’s history.

“We have plans to turn the area into a tourist site that tourists from all over Iraq would visit,” he added.

The project is being implemented on the Soran Independent Administration's particular budget and with the Prime Minister's support. The project cost is 64 billion Iraqi Dinars (ID) (Approximately $43 M).