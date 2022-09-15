Operation in al-Hol camp continues to target ISIS sleeper cells: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday noted that the Operation Humanity and Security launched on August 25 continues in al-Hol camp in order to improve the security in the camp.

The SDF said the operation continues with the goal to “hunt down the ISIS terrorist cells and drain the extremist environment in the al-Hol camp.”

The statement noted that the operation entered the “day 22nd, and it is proceeding according to the plan and the targets set in advance by the command of the operation.”

The SDF said that after the initial assessment of the results “achieved during the operation and the vital necessity to continue the operation to stifle the terrorist cells and their enabling environments.”

“Our forces confirm their commitment to continue supporting and enabling the operation until achieving its goals, stifling the ISIS cells inside and outside the camp by conducting joint precise intelligence operations with the International Coalition against ISIS, draining the terrorism resources, and preventing them from impunity,” the SDF said.

So far, during the camp security forces have liberated two Yezidi women and four women from suspected ISIS sleeper cells. Moreover, dozens of ISIS suspects have been arrested.

Having been "bought and sold seven times", Wafa Ali suffered torture and sexual violence during the 8-year-long ISIS captivity.



The Yezidi girl was rescued by Kurdish-led SDF forces in Syria's Al-Hol Camp in August.



On Sept 8, two SDF fighters were killed in a fight with ISIS fighters trying to escape the camp.

The latest report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria released on Wednesday said there around 58,000 individuals are held in the al-Hol camp and Roj camp, including some 17,000 women and 37,000 children. More than 17,000 of the children are Iraqi.

The report also noted at least 26 murders (at least 9 men and 13 women identified) were committed in the camp in al-Hol between 1 January and 19 July, including one male nurse from the Kurdish Red Crescent who was shot to death.

The SDF argues that since the “camp residents had suffered violence and slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorist cells and women, therefore; they are in most need for more urgent safety measures by our forces, in addition to greater attention by the international community.”

Lt. General Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, who visited Syria’s al-Hol camp last week, underlined that “with approximately 80 births in the camp each month, this place is a literal breeding ground for the next generation of ISIS.”

“Should Iraq repatriate, rehabilitate, and reintegrate its citizens, the problem would immediately become much more manageable,” he concluded.