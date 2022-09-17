Turkish drone kills two alleged fighters near Ain Issa: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Friday killed two people near a checkpoint near the Syrian army’s 93rd Brigade in Ain Issa, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

The drone reportedly targeted fighters who were driving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The SOHR report also said that Turkey carried out a total of 56 drone attacks since early 2022.

These attacks left 10 civilians and 50 fighters dead.

Since April, the Turkish army and Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, Tal Tamr, and Kurdish villages in northern Aleppo.

The latest report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria released on Wednesday also said that “that drone attacks by Türkiye are on the increase in the north-east of the Syrian Arab Republic controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces.”

The report also added that the Turkish shelling of Kobani on Jan. 8, in which one civilian man was killed, and 12 civilians injured, “amounts to the war crime of launching an indiscriminate attack causing death and injury to civilians.”