President Nechirvan Barzani to participate in the Queen’s funeral

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani signing the Book of Condolence set up at the UK Consulate General in Erbil to pay his tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani signing the Book of Condolence set up at the UK Consulate General in Erbil to pay his tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to participate in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, according to an official statement.

Barzani is scheduled to arrive in London on Sunday, per his office’s statement.

The Kurdish leader is attending the state funeral service of the country’s longest-serving monarch “at the official invitation of the United Kingdom,” it added.

The Queen is planned to be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after her coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall towards the castle in a formal process.

A total of 500 world dignitaries are attending the funeral alongside 2,000 other participants, including high-profile politicians and celebrities.

Thousands of people have visited Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the late Queen, who is lying in state in the historical landmark.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death on September 9 in her summer retreat of Balmoral. The former Prince of Wales, King Charles III, was coronated later.

Kurdish leaders, including President Barzani, visited the UK Consulate General to pay their tributes to the late monarch.

“Queen Elizabeth II remained a beacon of strength and source of stability throughout the seven decades of her reign,” he wrote in the Book of Condolence.

