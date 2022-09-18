Three Syrian government soldiers killed by Turkish airstrikes near Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three Syrian government soldiers were killed by Turkish strikes, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

“It is worth noting that regime forces had bombarded areas in Turkish territory before this aerial bombardment that was executed by Turkish forces,” SOHR said.

Turkish artillery earlier today hit the areas in Qarmug village in the eastern countryside of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani), causing material damage.

Moreover, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday said three fighters were killed by a Turkish drone strike near Ain Issa on an unspecified date.

The SDF also said Turkish-backed forces shelled the villages of al-Fatsa, Sayda, Muallak, al-Hawijah, and al-Musheirf near Ain Issa on Sunday.

Moreover, villages in the western countryside of Tal Abyad were also targeted.

There were also other local reports that the Turkish army shelled villages near Amude, Qamishlo and Tirbespi (Qahtaniya).