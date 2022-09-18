KRI president attends UK royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday attended the royal reception at the United Kingdom’s Buckingham Palace organized for world leaders ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Barzani arrived in London on Monday at the invitation of the country to attend the funeral of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

Accompanied by the Iraqi envoy to the UK, Barzani paid his respects to the late monarch ahead of her planned funeral set to be held on Monday, a statement from Kurdistan Region Presidency read.

The Kurdish leader conveyed the Kurdish people’s and the government’s condolences on the passing of the Queen to the royal family and the country, the statement added.

The newly inaugurated King Charles III, in return, expressed his appreciation to Barzani for his participation in the reception.

A total of 500 dignitaries have set to attend the reception, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron as well as monarchs from the Middle East.

The Queen is planned to be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after her coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall towards the castle in a formal process.

The country’s monarch was announced dead by Buckingham Palace on September 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland, triggering a 10-day-long mourning period.