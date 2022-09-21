PM Barzani awards top 12th-grade students

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday awarded top 12th-grade students who scored high marks in their baccalaureate examinations.

The awarded students came from different parts of the Kurdistan Region, including Kirkuk province.

Barzani opened the ceremony by conferred the outstanding students a certificate of excellence in order to honor the academic achievements.

In a speech he delivered at the event, Barzani congratulated the students as well as their families for the “great accomplishments” that had been gained despite all the challenges and hardships in the past two years, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It teaches you a lesson that if you believe in yourselves, you can overcome challenges and hardships,” Barzani told the attendees, wishing the students success in their future endeavors.

Speaking of the education sector issues, the prime minister acknowledged that there have been shortages in school buildings and the necessary supplies for those educational institutions.

Barzani reiterated that his government has been keen to do its best to provide a “healthy environment” for all students from different grades to continue their studies.

Renovating schools and building new ones are part of the government’s reform agenda.

The Kurdish leader told the students that he had been at a signing ceremony of security agreement with a number of US officials in Erbil on Wednesday before he had come to the educational event.

“They told me to relay this message to you: we are optimistic about a brighter future for Kurdistan Region because of you,” Barzani recalled, adding it is a “source of pride” for foreign people to give such testimony.

Barzani rang the bell of new school year in Bardarash district of Duhok province in early September.