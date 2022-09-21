PM Barzani, anti-ISIS coalition commander discuss continued support for Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the continued support for Peshmerga forces during his meeting with the commander of the US-led coalition against ISIS on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Barzani received Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), in Erbil, where the two discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, a press release from the prime minister’s office read.

They also discussed continued support for Peshmerga forces in the fight against terrorism as well as ISIS threats.

The premier and the military official reiterated enhancing the relationship and cooperation between Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi military, and the Coalition to Defeat ISIS for the sake of Iraq’s stability and security, it added.

Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to continue the support for Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani oversaw the signing ceremony in Erbil.

As part of the Iraqi security apparatus, the US continues supporting contributions to the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, per the renewed deal, initially signed in 2016 under the leadership of former Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani.