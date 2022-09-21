Sadr Movement continues to reject PM nominees: Wisdom Movement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fahad Jabbari, a member of Ammar al-Hakim’s National Wisdom Movement, told reporters on Wednesday that Moqtada al-Sadr continues to oppose the nominee for Iraqi premiership.

"If we appoint a prophet for the post of prime minister, he will be rejected by the Sadr Movement," Fahad Jabbari, a member of the National Wisdom Movement, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have not tried to do anything that would upset the Sadr Movement, but we reiterate that if we nominate 100 candidates for the post of prime minister, all of them will be rejected by Moqtada al-Sadr," he said.

After the end of the Arbaeen pilgrimage in mid-September, the 40-days mourning period that commemorates the death of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Imam Hussein, Iraqi parties have resumed talks to reach an agreement to form a new cabinet.

Iraqis in October 2021 went to the polls to elect a new government. However, nearly one year later, the feuding political parties continue to disagree on the formation of a new government.

Rumours were circulating that some political parties of the pro-Iran Shiite Coordination Framework would support the current caretaker PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to run again for one year.

However, the Framework on Monday underlined that Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani is still their candidate for Iraq’s premiership, and Sudani held a meeting on Tuesday with Iraqi parties on the upcoming cabinet formation.

It is expected that there might be new round of unrest in early October if the Framework succeeds in forming a government before holding early elections in Iraq without Sadr’s approval.

The populist cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr earlier organized mass protests that occupied the parliament for days. On late August, the Sadrist protests led to armed clashes between the cleric’s supporters and Iran-backed factions inside Baghdad’s Green Zone.

More than 30 people were killed and hundreds injured before Sadr had ordered his supporters out of the Zone.

The Sadrist Movement has so far rejected to join meetings between the main parties to find a solution to end the political deadlock.