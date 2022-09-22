Security

Explosion kills one in city of Afrin in northern Syria

One person was reportedly killed and three others injured when a motorcycle-borne improvised explosive device exploded in Afrin.
A bomb exploded on Thursday in the Kurdish city of Afrin (Photo: Social Media)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - One person was reportedly killed and three others injured when a motorcycle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Kurdish city of Afrin in the northern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province.

A source told Kurdistan 24 that the explosive-laden vehicle blew up at the Rajo street in city. 

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor also confirmed the explosion took place near Al-Binaa Al-Azraq on Rajo street in Afrin city centre in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

SOHR added that the bomb led to the damage to a number of cars and shops around the site of the explosion.

Turkey and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) occupied Afrin in early 2018 in Operation Olive Branch.

Since then Afrin has been plagued by regular bomb and rocket attacks. 

