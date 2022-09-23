Peshmerga forces carry out anti-ISIS operation near Mount Qarachogh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Peshmerga in a tweet on Friday said it carried out a search clearing operation on Thursday against ISIS at the foot of Mount Qarachogh, a rural area outside the disputed district of Makhmour.

The operation was carried out by the 14th Infantry Brigade in the villages of Gawar, Kandal, Grda Shin, Mullah Agha and Kapanrash.

The goal of the operation was to ensure “security and stability for the civilians of those areas.” Moreover, the Ministry of Peshmerga said it also had the aim “to destroy areas suspected of having terrorist strongholds and shelters.”

Makhmour is located approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil.

ISIS militants operate in this area after Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed forces pushed out Peshmerga forces from the disputed territories after Kurdistan Region's September 2017 independence referendum.

As a result, ISIS sleeper cells continue to kidnap civilians for ransom in this area.

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces have increased coordination and operations in areas like Makhmour, Kirkuk, Diyala and others to prevent an ISIS resurgence in the disputed territories.