Iraq seeks to ‘reform, reshape’ ties with numerous countries: Chief diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq is intended to reconfigure its diplomatic ties with many countries, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of the United Nations’ 77th General Assembly in New York.

Headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi delegation has so far held numerous meetings with a world leader as well as heads of international organizations to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in the country and the Middle East.

In addition to expressing its point of view on the political situation, Iraq seeks to “reform and reshape” its relationships with many countries, Hussein told Kurdistan 24 in response to a question about his delegation’s main purpose in attending the international organization’s Global Debate.

The domestic Iraqi issues, as well as regional and international matters, have been on the agenda of the delegation in the bilateral meetings in New York, the diplomat added.

Enhancing trade ties as well as increasing investments towards “rebuilding” the Iraqi economy was similarly highlighted, he added.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is set to deliver his remarks in front of the international delegations at the Assembly on Friday afternoon, according to the UN agenda.

This is the first time that the premier is representing the country in the high-profile event. President Barham Salih delivered Iraq’s remarks in the past years.

Kadhimi has so far met with French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), among others.

Held in August 2021, Iraq hosted Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, aimed at increasing regional cooperation in face of common challenges.