President Nechirvan Barzani attends 92nd Saudi national day event in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani along with other top officials from Iraq’s semi-autonomous region on Friday evening took part in the 92nd anniversary of the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the capital Erbil.

President Barzani extended his congratulations to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the kingdom’s national day, a statement from the Kurdistan Region presidency read on Friday.

The Saudi Consul General Mohamad bin Suleman Al Oseri, in return, expressed his country’s leadership gratitude and appreciation for the Kurdish president’s attendance at the national event, the statement added.

Barzani was accompanied by other top officials from Kurdistan Region as well as diplomats.

KRG appreciates the Saudi efforts toward security and stability in the region as well as in assisting Kurdish authorities in hosting refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), the acting head of the Department of Foreign Relations Reber Ahmed said in a speech.

He also called for Saudi investment in the Kurdish region, adding Erbil is willing to foster its "diplomatic and historical ties" with the Gulf and other Arab countries.

The Saudi national day is celebrated annually on September 23, marking the unification of the country under the leadership of its late founding father King Abdul Aziz Al Saud, known as Ibn Saud.

The kingdom is the largest single oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), consisting of the world’s biggest producers. It is also a member of Group 20, composed of the world’s major economies.

The Gulf country is home to Islam’s holy cities, Mecca and Madinah as well as other religiously significant sites. Millions annually pilgrimage there.