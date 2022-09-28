Education

Kurdistan 24, Al Jazeera Media Institute sign memorandum of cooperation

Ahmed Zawiti (left), the chief executive officer of Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research, poses for a photo with Al-Jazeera Media Institute's director, Eman Al-Amri, in the Qatari capital Doha, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Researched signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Al Jazeera Media Institute for media consultations.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kurdistan 24 Ahmed Zawiti signed the MoC with Eman Al Amri, the director’s institute, in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday.

The new partnership would have a “positive impact” on boosting the human capacity of Kurdistan 24's staff and journalists. Zawiti also expressed his delight about the new deal.

The Kurdish boss added that a “successful and quality deal” has been struck with a pioneering media organization like Al Jazeera Media Network and its media institute.

He also welcomed the idea of launching joint training courses in Iraq.

The agreement is a “positive step” towards enhancing partnerships and international agreements.

Ahmed Zawiti (left), the chief executive officer of Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research, signing a memorandum of cooperation with Al-Jazeera Media Institute's director, Eman Al-Amri, in the Qatari capital Doha, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
As part of the deal, the Qatari institute would provide media consultations and training to Kurdistan 24 to develop the human capacity of the Kurdish media network.

The Arab media institute was established in 2004 and provides media consultancy services.

Ahmed Zawiti (left), the chief executive officer of Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research, during a signing ceremony of a memorandum of cooperation with Al-Jazeera Media Institute's director, Eman Al-Amri, in the Qatari capital Doha, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
