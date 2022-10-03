President Nechirvan Barzani says KDP and PUK need a new mutual agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in his speech on Monday during the fifth passing anniversary of late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani underlined that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) need a new mutual agreement and unity.

سەرۆك نێچیرڤان بارزانی بەشداریی ڕێوڕەسمی ساڵیادی كۆچی دواییی سەرۆك مام جەلال دەكاتhttps://t.co/5TGsZ3gMsS pic.twitter.com/DW1sIi4ZSI — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 3, 2022

“Strengthening the position of the Kurdistan Region must be at the centre, since the strength of us all depends on the position of the Kurdistan Region. Our strength comes from our unity. The factors that can make Kurdistan Region strong again are the KDP, the PUK, and the consensus and unity of all parties and factions,” he said in his speech.

President Nechirvan Barzani especially praised the KDP-PUK agreement from 1986, which provided the first steps for more Kurdish unity among Kurdish parties in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“On November 8, 1986, the late Mam Jalal and my late father, signed the reconciliation agreement between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). That day, I accompanied my father to the meeting. It was a very historic day for the people of Kurdistan,” he said.

“On that day, I saw Mam Jalal for the first time. Up until his health deteriorated and passed away, a good and respectful relation continued between us. His soul returned to the God Almighty, but his love and respect will always remain with us,” he added.

President Nechirvan Barzani underlined that the agreement later led to a reconciliation among all parties of Iraqi Kurdistan, ended the civil war, and resulted in the formation of the Kurdistani Front.

“Because of the Kurdistani Front, the Kurdistan liberation movement and the people of Kurdistan were able to endure the crimes of the chemical attacks and the genocidal Anfal. Because of the Kurdistani Front, the uprising succeeded and for the first time, a free election was held in Kurdistan (in 1992) with the Parliament and the Kurdistan Regional Government being established,” he said.

“Many achievements were made for the people of Kurdistan; all of which were obtained because of President Mam Jalal and President Masoud Barzani working together,” he added.

Moreover, he said when the US pushed Talabani not to be re-elected president in 2010, “President Masoud Barzani did not give in to the pressure of the US president and regional pressures in 2010 and Mam Jalal was reelected president.”

“Indeed, the KDP and the PUK, as two main forces in Kurdistan Region and Iraq, once again need a new mutual agreement now according to the conditions of the period," he concluded.

"An agreement between the KDP and the PUK, and unity and consensus between all communities of Kurdistan is very much needed to prevent further fragmentation of the decision making and political will of the people of Kurdistan.”

The memorial service for the fifth passing anniversary of late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani was held in Erbil today with the attendance of Iraq’s President Dr. Barham Salih, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Speaker of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament Rewaz Fayeq and a number of senior officials.

Talabani was first elected as the Iraqi president in 2005 and re elected twice after. He left his office in 2014 after a long health treatment following a stroke in 2012.

On 3. October 2017, Talabani died in a hospital in Germany, where he received medical treatment at 83.