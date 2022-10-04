Politics

Drones target villages in Penjwin district

Several villages in the Penjwen’s district were targeted by drones on Tuesday.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Unidentified drones on Tuesday targeted villages in the Penjwen district near the border of Iran (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several villages in the Kurdistan Region’s Penjwen’s district in the Sulaimani (Slemani) province were targeted by drones on Tuesday.

A local source told Kurdistan 24 that the villages of Zerdkaw, Beyane, Koshkawe and Renene were bombarded by drones.

So far, it's not know if there have been any casualties by the drone attacks.

Earlier today also a drone strike hit a vehicle in Sharbazher area in northeastern Sulaimani, Shaho Osman, the mayor, told Kurdistan 24.

A vehicle was targeted earlier today by a Turkish drone in Sharbazher (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) in a statement said two fighters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were allegedly killed in the Turkish drone attack in Sharbazher.

Furthermore, Nagihan Akarsel, a women rights activist and co-founder of Jineoloji Academy Center originally from Turkey, was assassinated in an armed attack in Sulaimani (Slemani) this morning.

The Sulaimani Asayish in a later statement said that the perpetrators of the killing have been arrested.

