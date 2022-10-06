PM Barzani congratulates Yezidi community on Jamayi Feast

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended his congratulations to the Yezidi community in Iraq and its Kurdish region as well as the world on the occasion of Jamayi Feast.

“I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of Jamayi Feast to the Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world,” Prime Minister Barzani said in a statement.

He wished the members of the religious community to celebrate the religious feast in a peaceful, secure, and joyful atmosphere.

“We reiterate our support to the rights and demands of the Yezidi brothers and sisters,” Barzani wrote, adding his government would continue serving the community.

The religious feast begins on Oct. 6 and would last until Oct. 13. Members of the community gather at the faith’s holy site, Lalish Temple. It is also known as “Ziyarat” (pilgrimage).

A number of religious rituals take place during the seven-day event.

Yezidis became one of the victims of the ISIS takeover of Iraq in 2014. Thousands of the community members were killed or sexually enslaved by the terror group when the extremists occupied the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar in Nineveh Plain.

Around 3,000 members of the faith are still missing.

The United Nations formally acknowledged that genocide has been committed by the terror group against Yezidis.

Kurdistan Region officials have reiterated on numerous occasions that they would support the community to rescue