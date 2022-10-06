PM Barzani stresses importance of judicial independence with Iraqi justice minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday underlined the importance of protecting the judicial independence in Iraq during his meeting with the country’s justice minister in Erbil, according to a statement.

Barzani received the Iraqi justice minister, Judge Salar Abdul Sattar, in Erbil on Thursday.

The Iraqi official accompanied Barzani in attending the Regional Plan for Human Rights Conference held in the Kurdish capital to commemorate the first anniversary of adopting the scheme.

The officials discussed developing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region’s judicial authorities with their Iraqi counterparts, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

Barzani and Abdul Sattar highlighted the importance of protecting the integrity and independence of the judiciary, according to the press release.

They also stressed the importance of issuing the official gazette in the Kurdish language, as it is one of Iraq’s state languages, the statement added.

In his speech at the conference in Erbil, Barzani reiterated his government’s keenness to adhere to the principles of human rights, including freedom of expression and the press.

Consisting of 27 sections, the Plan serves as a roadmap for developing and protecting human rights in the Kurdistan Region for the upcoming five years in almost all sectors, including human rights and good governance, including rule of law, fighting corruption, freedom of expression, women’s rights, prison management, human trafficking, and religious freedoms, among others.