PM Barzani, UK’s Cleverly hold phone call 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Kingdom foreign secretary held a phone call early on Friday evening, according to a statement.

Barzani extended his congratulations to James Cleverly, the newly inaugurated UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, on his new post, to which he was assigned in early September, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Both sides reiterated the importance of enhancing the “robust and friendly” relations between Erbil and London, per the press release.

The British official extended his condolences to families of the innocent civilians who died in the latest attacks on the Kurdistan Region, the statement read.

The officials also agreed on maintaining the bilateral relations and cooperation.

Barzani wished Cleverly success in his new endeavor.

The British top diplomat previously served as the UK’s Minister for Middle East, North Africa and North America from September 2020 to February 2022.