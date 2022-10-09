President Masoud Barzani receives German ambassador on German-KRI relations  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Sunday met with Germany’s ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, on German-Kurdish friendship and the government formation in Baghdad.

Very fruitful exchange of @MJaegerT with @masoud_barzani on German-Kurdish friendship, government formation in Bagdad, Erbil-Bagdad relations and the need to jointly tackle climate change and water scarcity. pic.twitter.com/gbPukv8945 — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) October 9, 2022

“Very fruitful exchange of @MJaegerT with @masoud_barzani on German-Kurdish friendship, government formation in Bagdad, Erbil-Bagdad relations and the need to jointly tackle climate change and water scarcity,” the German Consulate Erbil tweeted.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Foreign Relations Office said in a tweet that the both sides discussed including latest steps to form the new federal government and relations between Germany and the KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq).

The German Ambassador also reportedly condemned the latest attacks by Iran on the civilian targets in the Kurdistan Region, on Sept 28, in which at least 14 were killed while nearly 60 others were wounded.

The German government earlier also condemned the Iranian attacks in the Kurdistan Region. "Drone and rocket attacks in the provinces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, have been going on for several days,” the statement said.

Moreover, the German Federal Office said they view “Iran's attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq against the background of the domestic political protests in Iran with great concern.”

The Iranian attacks come as protests in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini are ongoing in more than 90 Iranian cities, including Iranian Kurdistan.

Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has assisted and trained Iraqi and Peshmerga forces since 2014.

It also armed Peshmerga forces for the fight against ISIS and is part of the program to unite partisan units of the Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga.