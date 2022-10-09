Politics

Three youth from Kobani released from Iraqi prisons after mediation: SDF

Three youth from Kobani were released recently after mediation between Baghdad and the SDF.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF leadership recently met the three youth from Kobani that were released from an Iraqi prison (Photo: SDF Press)
Kurdistan SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday said they managed to mediate with Baghdad to release three Syrian workers from the city of Kobane who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Iraqi authorities.

"The SDF commander-in-chief, Mazloum Abdi and the member of SDF General Command, Newrouz Ahmed, have received the three workers after being released by the Iraqi government through SDF mediation," the SDF said.

The three young men earlier had traveled to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq from the Turkish territory after ISIS attack on the city of Kobane in September 2014, where they obtained the asylum papers from the Iraqi authorities, as well as from the UNHCR.

However, they were arrested from the western side of the city of Mosul and were taken to the al-Nasiriyah prison located.

 

