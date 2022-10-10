Kurdistan 24 covers Iran protests in a professional manner: General Manager

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 has been professionally covering the ongoing protests in Iran, considering all the journalistic best practices to ensure a well-balanced facts-based reporting, Ahmed Zawiti, the general manager of the Kurdish media said on Sunday.

The remarks came after Iranian state TV accused Kurdistan 24 to be inciting demonstrations in the country.

“We naturally report on the events that take place around us,” Zawiti said, adding it is the media’s responsibility to cover the developments that concern people in a professional way.

The Erbil-based Kurdish channel has similarly reported on the demonstrations in other parts of Iraq as well as the Russia-Ukraine war, he added.

Regarding the Iranian protests, Zawiti said that Kurdistan 24 is “not a party” to the developments taking place, adding it had covered all sides’ perspectives equally, including remarks by the Islamic Republic’s top officials.

Impartiality, balance, and integrity are the principles that Kurdistan 24 is upholding, the top journalist explained.

The fact that both Iranian opposition and government sides have leveled criticism against Kurdistan 24 proves that the channel has reported on the events professionally, he said.

Soran Kamaran, a Kirkuk correspondent of Kurdistan 24, was seriously wounded while covering the latest Iranian attacks on the positions of Iranian-Kurdish rebel groups based in Kurdistan 24. Mr. Kamaran has undergone four major operations for his wounds since then.

Established in 2015, Kurdistan 24 broadcasts domestic and international news across a range of media: television, radio, and the web.