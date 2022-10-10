President Barzani discusses bilateral relations with Turkish envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received in Erbil Ali Rıza Güney, the Ambassador of Turkey to Iraq, and his accompanying delegation.

"The meeting focused on developing the bilateral relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Turkey, especially in the fields of economics, trade exchange, and collective cooperation," the Kurdistan Region's Presidency said in a press release.

"The President and the Ambassador of Turkey also discussed the latest developments in the political process, the issue of presidential election, and the ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi Federal Government."

Reportedly both sides agreed on the importance of protecting the stability and peace in Iraq for the continued stability of the wider region.

"They also highlighted the current period in Iraq and how to overcome the challenges through the cooperation of the country’s all political parties and communities, and utilizing Iraq’s vast natural resources," the readout said.

IKBY Başkanı Neçirvan Barzani’yle iç ve dış siyasi konuları görüştük. pic.twitter.com/9ZNfSR9byn — Ali Rıza GÜNEY (@alirizaguney_tc) October 10, 2022

In a tweet, the Turkish Ambassador Güney said he discussed both internal and foreign relations with the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday also met with Turkish Ambassador Güney and discussed developing trade ties between Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

They discussed the latest developments as well as overcoming the political crisis in Iraq, a statement from the Kurdish premier’s office read.

Turkey officially opened its consulate in the Kurdistan Region in 2010.

Economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey substantially developed over the past years, namely in the energy and trade sector.

A large number of Turkish companies are also present in the Kurdistan Region.