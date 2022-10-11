Peshmerga Parliament Committee investigates impact of shelling on border areas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of the Peshmerga Committee in the Kurdistan Parliament recently visited the border areas that were previously shelled by Iran.

The delegation of the Kurdistan Parliament visited the places that were shelled and received information from the local authorities and citizens about the damage caused by the shelling.

The members of the Peshmerga Committee investigated the damage caused by the Iranian shelling in Balakayeti, and met with the Governor of Choman and then visited the village of Werde, which was previously targeted.

In addition, the delegation of the Kurdistan Parliament visited the Biradost area and met with the Director of the Sidekan District and then went to the Zarze Valley villages that were under heavy shelling by Iran for 13 days amidst unrest in Iran.

However, the last days the border areas have been calm amidst a reported ceasefire from the Iranian side.

The Iranian state media claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gave the Iraqi Kurdish authorities "a chance to expel and disarm the (Iranian Kurdish opposition) groups" near the border, reported the Tehran Times.