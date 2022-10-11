PM Barzani, French envoy discuss further strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed enhancing the bilateral ties between Erbil and Paris with the French envoy to Iraq, according to a statement.

Barzani received French Ambassador to Iraq Éric Chevalier in Erbil, where they highlighted the latest political developments in the country, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The Kurdish official and French diplomat discussed “further strengthen[ing] the already strong bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and France,” the statement added.

The ongoing political stalemate in the country as well as ways to overcome it were also underlined, the press release noted.

They also spoke about the lingering issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its federal counterpart and the necessity to resolve those differences through “constructive dialogue”.

Maintaining the security of the region was another topic of the meeting, which was also attended by the European country’s envoy to the Kurdistan Region.

Erbil and Paris enjoy close diplomatic relations. The two capitals are also sister cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Kurdistan Region for the first time in late August 2021 in Erbil, where he met with the top officials in Iraq’s Kurdish region.