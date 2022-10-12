PM Barzani receives new Dutch envoy to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received the newly inaugurated Dutch Consul General Jaco Beerends to Erbil.

Barzani and Beerends discussed the bilateral relations between Amsterdam and Erbil as well as the ongoing Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet reforms, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The diplomat hailed the KRG reforms, including economic diversification, digitalization of public services, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs’ reform program as well as the development of the agricultural sector, the press release added.

The premier congratulated the European envoy on his new assignment, wishing him success in his new endeavor for the sake of enhancing the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands.

Beerends is replacing his predecessor, Hans Akerboom, who had recently concluded his mission.

The Netherlands has been helping the Kurdistan Region in further developing its agricultural sector.

The European country has supported local investors as well as the Ministry of Agriculture by sharing expertise to modernize the sector.

As part of the international coalition against ISIS, the Dutch military trains the Peshmerga forces.