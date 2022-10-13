Neglecting Kurdish people’ will 'thwarted', Barzani says after Iraqi presidential race  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani said that efforts to neglect the will of the Kurdistan people in choosing a president for Iraq had been foiled, according to a statement.

The remarks came after Latif Rasheed was elected as the new Iraqi president, gaining the majority votes of the Iraqi lawmakers. Barzani congratulated the new president, wishing him succusses.

A lot of efforts were made since last year to bend the will and entitlements of the Kurdistan people by imposing a person on the position and disregarding the principle of consensus, Barzani wrote in a statement.

“Those efforts failed, and neglecting the will of Kurdistan Region’s people was thwarted,” Barzani said.

Earlier Thursday, the KDP announced that its member Rebar Ahmed withdrew his candidacy for the position, which was also contested by former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who lost the race to Rasheed.

Barzani's party along with other popular Shiite and Sunni alliances threw their support behind Mr. Rasheed, who served as Iraq’s minister of water resources for 10 years.

However, Rasheed has served in the ranks of PUK, the party did not officially nominate him for the position initially.

The KDP has been insisting on a shared candidate for the largely ceremonial post in order to preserve “Kurdish unity” in Iraqi politics.

The newly elected Iraqi president tasked Mohammad Shia’ Sudani to form the next government a year after the country held its parliamentary elections.