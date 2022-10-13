Violation of Iraq, KRI sovereignty ‘unacceptable’ German minister tells PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The violation of Iraq and its Kurdistan Region sovereignty cannot be accepted, a top German diplomat told Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a phone call on Thursday.

German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner and Barzani discussed the latest rocket and suicide drone attacks on Kurdistan Region in the phone call, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

Germany would closely observe the developments unfolding in Iraq, adding violating the country’s sovereignty is “uncreatable,” Lindner told Barzani.

The European official reiterated his country’s support for the stability of Iraq and Kurdistan, it added.

Berlin supports forming an Iraqi government that reflects the election results as well as respect democracy, the official added.

Speaking of extending the mandate of German troops in Iraq, the official assured Barzani that his country’s military personnel would remain following the Bundestag’s approval.

Barzani, in return, expressed his gratitude for the continued support of Germany’s people and government for the Kurdistan Region. He expressed Erbil’s willingness to enhance ties with the European country.