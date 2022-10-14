PM Barzani supports building Iraqi cabinet fostering ‘real trust’ between Erbil, Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday congratulated the Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shia’ Sudani for forming a new government that encourages trust between Erbil and Baghdad.

Sudani was tasked to form the new Iraqi government on Thursday by the newly elected President of the Republic Latif Rasheed more than a year after the country’s parliamentary elections.

“He enjoys my support in building an inclusive cabinet that works in the interests of all Iraq’s stakeholders, and fosters real trust between Erbil and Baghdad,” Barzani wrote, congratulating Sudani for being tasked with the government formation.

“This govt [government] must champion the rights of each community, work in the spirit of true partnership, and restore trust with a public that yearns for a better future,” Barzani added.

Barzani similarly congratulated President Rasheed on Thursday, urging him to protect the constitutional rights of the Iraqi and Kurdish people.

“The needs of the public can no longer be secondary,” Barzani said.

In a speech he delivered on Thursday, Sudani vowed to strengthen the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad as well as resolve the outstanding issues between the two governments according to the constitution.

He promised to fight corruption along with the judiciary and legislative authority.

Holding local and parliamentary elections in a “free and fair atmosphere” is also on Sudani’s agenda.

The would-be prime minister soon received congratulatory messages from officials outside and inside Iraq.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani congratulated Sudani in a phone call on Thursday, wishing him success in his new endeavor to form a new government.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani similarly congratulated the prime-minister designate and wished him success.