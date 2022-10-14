Politics

UK repatriates two nationals from northeast Syria

UK officials have facilitated the repatriation of two British Nationals from Syria.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Women and children are pictured at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp on February 17, 2021 (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Kurdistan Syria UK Repatriation ISIS families al-Hol

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jonathan Hargreaves, the UK’s special representative for Syria, on Wednesday confirmed that two UK nationals have been repatriated from Syria.

“UK officials have facilitated the repatriation of two British nationals from Syria," he said.

"In line with longstanding policy we consider each request for consular assistance in Syria on a case by case basis, taking into account all relevant considerations including national security.”

The Guardian reported that it British woman and her child were from a camp in northeast Syria, adding that it was the "first time an adult has been allowed to come back to the UK."

The Kurdish-led civilian Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) handed over two British orphans to a delegation from the United Kingdom on Monday. 

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens stuck in Syria.

Several Western countries have been reluctant to repatriate their nationals due to security risks and domestic opposition to the repatriation of ISIS families.

