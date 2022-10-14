US welcomes pledge by Iraqi PM-designate to fight corruption

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski to Baghdad on Friday welcomed the pledge by the Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shia’ Sudani to fight corruption.

I welcome PM-designate @mohamedshia al-Sudani’s pledge to fight corruption, to defend Iraqi sovereignty+security, & to form a government dedicated to serving the people of Iraq. The US is committed to supporting and partnering w/ the new @IraqiGovt to advance these shared goals. — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) October 14, 2022

"I welcome PM-designate @mohamedshia al-Sudani’s pledge to fight corruption, to defend Iraqi sovereignty+security, & to form a government dedicated to serving the people of Iraq," she tweeted.

"The US is committed to supporting and partnering w/ the new @IraqiGovt to advance these shared goals."

Iraqi lawmakers finally convened on Thursday to elect a president for the country more than a year after the parliamentary elections.

Read More: Iraq’s PM-designate vows to strengthen Erbil-Baghdad ties

The newly elected President Latif Rasheed, a 78-year-old Kurd, tasked Mohammad Shia’ Sudani, nominated by the Shiite Coordination Framework, to form the new Iraqi government.

He promised to fight corruption along with the judiciary and legislative authority.

Following Thursday’s announcements in Baghdad, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price issued a statement urging "all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process.'

Read More: New government reflects KDP’s importance in Iraqi politics, as US welcomes government after long delay

Price added that the US encouraged Iraq’s new leaders “to bear in mind the will of the Iraqi people, who voted for a government responsive to their needs.”