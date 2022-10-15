Politics

Iran FM discusses protests in Iran with EU Foreign Policy Chief

“The death of Mahsa Amini is regrettable to all of us. In that regard, an accurate and scientific report has been presented by the Legal Medicine Organization."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow in October 2021 (Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran Iran EU Josep Borrell Hossein Amirabdollahian

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation on Friday with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell over the latest developments in Iran.​​

“The death of Mahsa Amini is regrettable to all of us. In that regard, an accurate and scientific report has been presented by the Legal Medicine Organization under the aegis of a remarkable number of medical specialists and experts,” Amirabdollahian said, according to a readout of Iran’s Foreign Ministry summarizing the phone conservation.

“Meanwhile, a judicial process is underway regarding the case,” he said. 

“Of course, this case serves as a pretext for some Western officials. The question is: what has the West done in the face of hundreds of cases revolving around murder by police of women and children in Canada and the US, in particular?”

“The most violent form of confrontation with riots cannot be seen as a good and acceptable action in Europe while the same action, which takes place within a legal framework in Iran, is counted as a crackdown,” he added.

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in a tweet on Friday said that the EU has a clear and united position that the people in “Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights.”

“Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released,” he added.

Moreover, he underlined that “internet access and accountability are needed.”

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Friday that at least 233 people were killed in protests in Iran over the death of Jina Amini last month.

Amnesty International also on Thursday said at least 23 children were killed.

 

