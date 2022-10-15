PM Masrour Barzani extends condolences to victims of coal mine explosion in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday sent a message of condolence to the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, following Friday’s explosion inside a coal mine in Turkey.

Prime Minister Barzani in the statement extended condolences to the victims and their families.

Moreover, he expressed solidarity with those affected and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Earlier on Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also offered condolences to the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkey.

According to Turkish officials at least 41 people were killed in a coal mine explosion in Turkey's Black Sea coast city Bartin.