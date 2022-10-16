President Nechirvan Barzani meets incoming Russian Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil the incoming Russian Consul General Maxim Rubin and congratulated him on assuming the office and wished him success.

"The President also reiterated full support for Mr. Rubin in his new mission and reaffirmed the willingness of the Kurdistan Region to further develop the bilateral relations with Russia," the readout of the Kurdistan Region Presidency read.

Moreover, the Russian Consul General expressed pleasure at his new mission in the Kurdistan Region and referred to the longstanding relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Russian Federation.

He also hoped, with the support of the relevant parties in the Kurdistan Region, to develop the mutual relations between the two sides.

Discussions also covered the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitriy Polyanskiy at the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Iraq underlined that Russia has “serious concerns" regarding military escalation in the Kurdistan Region.

Russia and Kurdistan Region share close economic ties.

The volume of Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region has reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.