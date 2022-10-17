Iraqi gov’t formation should be based on ‘electoral entitlements’, KDP Barzani, UK envoy reiterate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the United Kingdom envoy to Iraq reiterated on Monday that the government formation efforts should be based on “electoral entitlements”, according to a statement.

Barzani received Ambassador Mark Bryson-Richardson and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq following the election of President of the Republic, a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Both sides reiterated that government formation should be guided by the political parties’ “electoral entitlements”, the statement added.

They also agreed that the parties should implement the government program they have approved, and treat it as a “blueprint” that would guide the political process towards stability, the statement added.

Stressing the importance of women’s role, Barzani said that his party has been at the forefront of empowering and educating “active women” for developing society.

Over a year after the country’s parliamentary elections, the Iraqi parties broke the political deadlock as they elected a new president for the country and tasked a premier to form the new government.

President Latif Rasheed formally assumed his duties on Monday in a handover ceremony in Baghdad.

The United Kingdom previously congratulated Rasheed on his election.