Kurdish pomegranates to reach UAE markets in 2022

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The first batch of locally-produced pomegranates is set to arrive in the markets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year, according to a government statement.

The topic was discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources and a team of Dutch experts as well as other government officials.

The to-be-exported pomegranates have been grown in the Kurdistan Region’s Halabja province, which produces a significant amount of the fruit annually, the government media said. The “quality and logistical preparations” have been done.

The Halabja pomegranates have been exported to the UK, Sweden, and Germany. The city produces 20-25 types of fruit, which are harvested in the fall season in the Kurdish region.

Agricultural officials previously announced that they have a pomegranate surplus annually, estimating the production to be around 25-30,000 tons.

Just ahead of pomegranate season in early September, the KRG ministry of agriculture issues a temporary ban on imports of the fruit in preparation for a heightened supply surplus.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has said on several occasions that his government works toward finding foreign markets for Kurdish local produce in a bid to develop the Region’s agricultural sector.