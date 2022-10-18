President Nechirvan Barzani hopes Baghdad will resolve issues with Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday at the 27th graduation ceremony of Duhok University underlined that the future Iraqi government should resolve the problems between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.



Moreover, he said he hopes that the new Iraqi federal government will be formed as soon as possible and respond to the legitimate demands of the Iraqi people.

A few days ago, the new president of the Federal Republic of Iraq, Dr. Abdullatif Rashid was elected, and Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was appointed to form the new federal government.

"The political process in Iraq entered a new stage. We once again congratulate the President and the Prime Minister-designate and wish them success," President Nechirvan Barzani said according to a readout from the Kurdistan Region's Presidency.

However, he emphasized "once again that the Iraqi political forces and parties must learn from past mistakes! For political, security and economic peace and stability in Iraq, all Iraqi forces and communities must cooperate and work together."

Moreover, he said the new Iraqi government must resolve it's issues with the Kurdistan Region.

"Because the key to peace and stability in Iraq is to resolve issues with the Kurdistan Region. We hope that this will be the stage of resolving the Iraqi issue and restoring political peace and stability. The Kurdistan Region will always be ready for any solution on the basis of the constitution," he concluded.

Also earlier on Tuesday, PM Masrour Barzani underlined the importance to resolve Baghdad-Erbil disputes in meeting with UK envoy