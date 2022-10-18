Iraqi parties must ‘plan strategically’ based on country’s interests, President Barzani tells UK envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday said the Iraqi parties have to “plan strategically” together in accordance with the country’s interests in his meeting with the UK envoy to Iraq, according to a statement.

Barzani received the United Kingdom Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, a press release from the presidency read.

Speaking of the Iraqi government formation, Barzani said that the upcoming cabinet has the opportunity to resolve the country’s issues, stressing the political parties “must plan strategically together on the basis of the country’s high interests”.

Preserving the Kurdish unity and holding the Kurdistan Region election and its challenges were discussed.

“Friendly countries and the international community are monitoring Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and expect the obstacles to the election process to be removed,” they agreed, the press release read.

The UK envoy on Monday met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil, where he discussed similar topics with the premier.

The British Council General Erbil David Hunt also attended the meeting.

Barzani and Bryson-Richardson also discussed the Erbil-London ties and strengthening those bilateral relations in the field of investment and labor market, the press release added.

Iraqi parties last week broke the over one-year-long political deadlock by electing a President of the Republic as well as tasking Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani to form the new cabinet.

The Administering State Coalition, constating of the Kurdish, Sunni, and pro-Iran parties said it intends to hold a parliamentary session on Saturday to vote for a new government.