PM Masrour Barzani meets injured Kurdistan 24 reporter

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Kurdistan 24 reporter Soran Kamaran who was heavily injured by Iranian missile attacks in Prde, north of Kirkuk on Oct. 28 to wish him well.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his concern for the health condition of Soran Kamaran and said that from the beginning he has taken care of his health situation and others injured in the (Iranian) attacks on Erbil’s Koya, Prde and Sulaimani's Zargwez district.

PM Masrour Barzani in the meeting stressed that the health, life, and safety of journalists are more important than anything else.

“At first, I was very sad when the news of your martyrdom (death) spread. Thanks to God this news turned out not to be true,” he added.

Moreover, PM Masrour Barzani thanked Kurdistan 24 reporter Hemen Delo for his efforts to save Soran Kamaran from the scene of the bombing.

In response, Kurdistan 24 reporter Soran Kamaran expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his support.

On Sept 28, 2022, Soran Kamaran was injured when he was covering ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) base north of Kirkuk.

During the attack, Iran attacked Kurdish opposition groups with missiles and ‘suicide drones’ in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces, killing at least 14, and injuring 60 others.

Read More: Statement from Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd.

The Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd. on Sept. 28 in a statement underlined that "the attack on our team came as they were covering the events in the area in accordance with professional journalistic principles."

"We reiterate that Kurdistan 24 is continuing its professional coverage of the events. And we hope all sides in the conflict avoid targeting journalists and media workers."