Iraq suspends repatriation of 162 Iraqi families from al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reports that Iraq suspended the repatriation of 162 Iraqi families from northeastern Syria's al-Hol camp.

"According to reliable SOHR sources, the administration of Al-Hawl camp prepared to return 162 families comprising 666 Iraqi civilians including children and women," SOHR said.

In August, an official delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement visited northeast Syria's al-Hol camp to register the names of Iraqis wishing to return to their country.

After ISIS’s territorial defeat in 2019, ISIS families were transferred from Baghouz to the Al-Hol camp, which was initially established as a temporary facility.

The repatriation of the displaced people to their countries of origin is an issue of major concern for the local Kurdish administration and international humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations.