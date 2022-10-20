Politics

PM Barzani, Iranian delegation discuss enhancing trade ties

Barzani received Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, and Ali Fikri, the deputy trade minister.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, in Erbil, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, in Erbil, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Krg Iran Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday discussed enhancing bilateral trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran during his meeting with the country’s delegation in Erbil, according to a statement.

Barzani received Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, and Ali Fikri, the deputy trade minister.

The prime minister and the Iranian officials discussed developing bilateral ties between Tehran and Erbil, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

They also stressed enhancing trade relations as well as facilitating the affairs of Kurdish and Iranian businesspeople and investors, the statement added.

The premier and officials also reiterated removing obstacles in front of trade traffic

Bordering Kurdistan Region, Iran is one of the countries, with which Erbil has strong economic ties that are estimated to be in billions of dollars annually. Iraq’s Kurdish region shares a number of border crossings with Iran.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the Iranian delegation, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the Iranian delegation, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, in Erbil, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, in Erbil, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive