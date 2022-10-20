PM Barzani, Iranian delegation discuss facilitating trade ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday discussed enhancing bilateral trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran during his meeting with the country’s delegation in Erbil, according to a statement.

Barzani received Mahdi Safari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, and Ali Fikri, the deputy trade minister.

The prime minister and the Iranian officials discussed developing bilateral ties between Tehran and Erbil, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

They also stressed enhancing trade relations as well as facilitating the affairs of Kurdish and Iranian businesspeople and investors, the statement added.

The premier and officials also reiterated removing obstacles in front of trade traffic

Bordering Kurdistan Region, Iran is one of the countries, with which Erbil has strong economic ties that are estimated to be in billions of dollars annually. Iraq’s Kurdish region shares a number of border crossings with Iran.