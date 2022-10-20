PM Masrour Barzani promises to punish killers of Kurdish security officer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met the family of Kurdistan Region Security Council Colonel Hawkar Abdullah Rasul (Hawkar Jaff) and promised to pursue justice for the killed Colonel Jaff.

“The Prime Minister extended his condolences to the family of martyr Hawkar Jaf and pointed out that the assassination of Hawkar Jaff was a terrorist and criminal act and the perpetrators will be punished,” a readout from the meeting read.

Moreover, the family of Hawkar Abdullah Rasul expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Kurdistan Region Security Council for immediately launching an investigation, revealing and arresting a large number of perpetrators of this “terrorist crime”.

Earlier in October, an officer of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, Colonel Hawkar Jaff, was assassinated in Erbil in a car explosion caused by a magnet bomb placed under his vehicle. Four other members of Jaff’s family were wounded.

Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Oct 12. released the confessions of members of an anti-terrorism unit (CTG) that it said were behind the assassination of its officer.

The CTG has denied involvement in the incident and said a ‘neutral team’ from either the US-led coalition, EU and Iraqi forces should investigate the murder.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) in a statement on Oct. 13 said it has no objection to the participation of "any international entity" in investigating the killing of its officer Colonel Hawkar Jaff.