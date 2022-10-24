Iraqi CTS arrests ISIS suspects in coordination with Kurdish security forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service announced on Sunday the arrest of ISIS suspects in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Security Services.

"The brave men of the service were able to carry out a series of successful missions targeting the remnants of the ISIS gangs," the CTS said in a tweet.

The Counter-Terrorism Service and the Kurdistan Regional Security Services were able to arrest four terrorist suspects, including three in Erbil and another one in Sulaimani (Slemani).



Also a leading ISIS member 'Abu Hamza' was arrested in Kirkuk. The CTS said more details about his arrest would be announced later.

The Kurdistan Region has repeatedly stressed the importance of security coordination between Erbil and Baghdad to pursue ISIS elements and achieve security and stability.

The CTS often cooperates with Kurdish security forces in both Erbil and Sulaimani against ISIS remnants.