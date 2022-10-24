KNC discuss situation in Rojava with US official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish National Council (KNC) on Monday met with a top US envoy to the area, according to a statement, and discussed the recent Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) takeover of Afrin.

KNC official Sulaiman Osso told Kurdistan 24 that the both sides discussed the recent situation in Afrin and the general situation in Syrian Kurdistan.

Osso said they also discussed the economic and educational situation and the impact on the increasing immigration from Syrian Kurdistan as well as the violations by Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, which is affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK-affiliated youth group recently attacked the World Health Organization and the Kurdish National Council.

The US official also met with Kurdish National Unity Parties, an alliance close to the Democratic Union Party (PYD) on the situation in West Kurdistan and the city of Afrin.

The KNC previously held seven months of talks with its rival, the PYD-affiliated PYNK (Kurdish National Unity Parties).

However, the talks have been suspended since the US Presidential elections in November 2020 and have not resumed yet.