Security

Turkish drone hits military police in Qamishlo: SOHR

"The ambulances have rushed to the targeted site. No casualties have been reported so far."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone. (Photo: AA)
Syria drone attacks in Syria Turkey SDF Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike has hit a military police station in Jarnak district of Al-Qamishlo city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

"The ambulances have rushed to the targeted site. No casualties have been reported so far," SOHR said.

Turkey has continued to carry out drone attacks in northeast Syria.

Also on Oct. 12, a Turkish drone strike has killed two people near Derik.

SOHR said Turkey carried out 62 drone strikes in northeast Syria this year.

 

