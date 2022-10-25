UN legacy is embedded in Kurdistan Region’s history, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Marking the 77th United Nations Day, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the international organization’s history is embedded in Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to a government statement.

The organization has a “proud record of humanitarianism” in the Kurdistan Region, Barzani said, before recalling the UN’s humanitarian relief efforts to the Kurdish people during the 1991 mass exodus.

“The UN helped feed the hungry, put our children back in school, restocked our hospitals, and restored water and electricity,” the premier wrote, highlighting the organization’s contributions to the Kurdish people after the establishment of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in 1992.

The organization has become the “world’s safety net,” he added.

Barzani said “today, more than ever”, his government looks to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for help, adding the organization’s political, humanitarian, and technical assistance are “valuable”.

The @UN's legacy is embedded in our history, standing with our people through years of war and displacement. It has become the world’s safety net.



I congratulate all its selfless staff across the world.



My message on #UNDay -mb. pic.twitter.com/jqND4aGnqY — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 24, 2022

Oct. 24 is annually celebrated as the UN Day, during which in 1945, the organization’s founding document, UN Charter, entered into force.

In addition to UNAMI, the organization’s several other agencies operate in Kurdistan Region in various sectors, including health, development, migration, and refugees.