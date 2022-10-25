PM Barzani, anti-ISIS coalition discuss Peshmerga reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed the ongoing reforms of the Peshmerga forces with a senior anti-ISIS coalition official in Erbil, according to a statement.

Barzani received Karl Harris, deputy of the general commander of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), in Erbil, where they discussed the unification of Kurdish forces as well as the security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The importance of enhancing cooperation between Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army was stressed as well as forming joint forces to combat the ISIS threats, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

They also highlighted the reforms of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, including unifying the forces under one command, the statement added.

The officials also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, the region, and the efforts to form the new Iraqi government in the country based on the principles of “partnership, balance, and consensus,” the statement added.

Kurdish officials regularly warn of the persistent ISIS threats in the disputed territories, where the security vacuum has widened since 2017 due to a lack of cooperation between the Kurdish and Iraqi forces.

Erbil and Baghdad have previously discussed forming two joint brigades to be deployed in those areas to prevent the resurgence of the terror group, whose self-proclaimed caliphate was toppled in 2017.